The new electric car Cupra is called raval. The name is a tribute to Raval districtin the heart of Barcelona. Until now, the concept was known by the acronym Urban Rebel and showcased a racing-inspired electric car.

The Cupra Raval car will be manufactured at the Martorell headquarters and was born on MEB Small platform of the Volkswagen Group. It is a model designed purely for young people and related to ‘Gen Z‘.

From a technical point of view it will probably be equipped with a 234 hp (172 kW) electric motorpowered by a pack that will propel the electric sports car to 100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds, against an autonomy of over 440km.

The new electric car Cupra Raval arrives on the market in 2025 and will enrich the electric range of the Spanish brand which in addition to the Born also counts Tavascanrecently presented.

By announcing the arrival of the Raval, the Cupra brand confirms an investment of 3 billion euros on the Martorell site, where electric cars will be produced on the basis of the MEB Small platform of the Volkswagen Group.

The price of the Cupra Raval could be around 30,000 euros. Economic electric cars will also be born on the same platform 25,000 euros of the Volkswagen Group i.e. the ID.2All and the Skoda Small.

