They are called Tribe, Reunion Metal Explorer and Nomad II the new sunglasses that Cupra has unsheathed these days in collaboration with the Italian brand LGR It is not the first time that a car brand expresses itself through fashion collections to attract new followers: just think of DS, Mini, Mercedes and many others, without forgetting the Ferrari Stores where you can buy anything from fountain pens to clothing (as long as you feel like spending). “Today we introduce a new generation of products to the world”declares Sven Schuwirth, Chief Operating Officer of CUPRA. “The combination of the craftsmanship that distinguishes LGR and the innovative spirit of Cupra have given life to a collection that captures the essence of both brands”. So here are three gifts for the summer signed by the very young Spanish brand dedicated to those who love performance, already available on the LGR website and soon also available in Cupra Garages. Do we see them one by one? Why not…

tribe

Ideal for any occasion and with a sophisticated and bold aesthetic, thanks to the aviator-style design and the double bridge made of light metal, they are a perfect marriage of style and comfort.

Reunion Metal Explorer

They are a modern take on LGR’s iconic Reunion aviator sunglasses. Combining lightweight metal and cellulose acetate, they strike the right balance between elegance and utility.

Nomad II

With its metal frame, thin temples, metal bridge and hand-polished acetate front, the Nomad II model represents a bold and contemporary evolution of the iconic aviator design. The eyewear represents the reinterpretation of a classic, allowing the wearer not to go unnoticed.