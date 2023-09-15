DThe author of these lines is biased. The family once had a red Seat Leon TDI in service for ten years without ever having to make an unscheduled visit to a workshop. During family vacations on Mallorca, countless models from the Spaniards fulfilled their duty and desire as rental cars, always to their complete satisfaction. The price-performance ratio was and is good, the quality is at their level thanks to the close proximity to Volkswagen and Audi, and the design, with a few glitches, is mostly faster than that of its corporate brothers.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

And yet Seat never went from being a problem child to being a prodigy and remained essentially a brand that only worked in Spain. That’s no longer enough, Seat is no longer getting any new models and is therefore heading towards its gradual end as a car brand.