It was under an unusually leaden June sky for a city like Barcelona that Cupra organized the presentation of the restyling of the company’s two bestsellers, the Leon and the Formentor, whose numbers justify the strategy adopted by this very young brand born from an offshoot of Seat, in turn controlled by parent Volkswagen. In 2023, the Leon was appreciated in Italy 2,500 times more than the previous year, while the Formentor globally collected, again in 2023, 120 thousand units, 23% more than in 2022. Why this success? There are many reasons, starting from the informal and youthful attitude with which everything was set up, and ending with the sensation of great quality that the cars give as soon as the door is opened. Both cars have benefited from a review both outside and inside.

Exterior design Leon and Formentor

The Leon proudly displays the new front shark nose with the Cupr logointegrated directly on the bonnet above the large front grille (a logo that to us looks like the stylized face of a bull, while the parent company instead explains that it is a tribal mask) and the LED matrix headlights with a triangular light signature. At the rear of both the sedan and the Sportstourerall attention was instead focused on design V-shaped of the tailgate, which integrates with the upper ribs coming from the sides. for its part, the Formentor is based on the same proportions that have made it one of the most successful SUVs in Europe. Also in this case the front makes its debut shark nose and LED matrix headlights with triangular light signature, with slim air intakes underneath shark nose ad add technicality and refinement. On the side design, athletic proportions stand out which combine well with the alloy wheels between 18 and 19”, including the new forged wheels which reduce weight and improve driving dynamics. At the rear, the coast-to-coast headlights integrate the illuminated logo in the center and feature the Formentor writing, making it even more recognisable. The V-shaped tailgate does its accentuating part by helping to distinguish the car’s appearance from any angle you view it.

Leon and Formentor interiors

Once we get on board we are immediately struck by the perception that we are dealing with a car with a purely sporting character. The enveloping seats covered in recycled microfibre (or in ecological leather) do not leave much room for doubt, and the entire interior refers, albeit in a soft way, to the world of racing. Top-class finishes and functionality reign supreme, starting with the automatic gear lever, small but perfectly usable and rational. The center console has been redesigned with greater precision in every detail and the materials have been improved to increase the quality of the interior, including the soft material on the side of the center console with exposed stitching.

The Formentor also offers more quality in the cabin thanks to the combination of sustainable materials and a selection of digital technologies. “The familiarity of the Cupra racing steering wheel with levers and start button and driving mode selection – standard for the DSG versions – to maximize control and improve the driving experience, comfort and stability of the sports or bucket seats , the digital architecture and the completely renewed choices of materials direct the thinking towards a higher level car, strengthening the credibility of its performance”, they explain to the parent company. Also in the Formentor the central console has been redesigned with improved materials, including the soft material on the side of the central console characterized by visible stitching. As with the Leon, the sports seats use fabric upholstery, while the enveloping ones can be upholstered in 73% recycled microfibre – with progressive laser perforation – or in eco-leather

Leon and Formentor engines

Both the new Leon and the new Formentor will be available in four different solutions: TSI (petrol), Hybrid (mild hybrid), TDI (diesel) plus a new generation of e-HYBRID (plug-in hybrid) engines. Powertrain options range from 150 HP to 333 HP across variants hatchback and Sportstourer. Let’s see them.

TSI (petrol)

The range includes a 150 HP 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine (110 kW), combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox and available in both version hatchback that Sportstourer. Moving up the performance ladder, the new Leon in version hatchback offers a unit from 2.0 liters with 300 HP (221kW). This front-wheel drive version combines a 7-speed DSG dual clutch gearbox with an electronically controlled self-locking front differential (VAQ), to offer powerful torque delivery and precision in all driving conditions. On a closed stretch of road just outside Barcelona, ​​we were able to test how the system is able to detect data from numerous parameters, including steering angle, speed and yaw, to convey a feeling of full control to the driver.

The new Leon Sportstourer is equipped with a drive 2.0 liter TSI with 204 HP (150 kW) with all-wheel drive (4Drive) and DSG dual clutch gearbox, and a more powerful 2-litre direct injection turbo petrol engine with 333 HP (245 kW), also combined with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and all-wheel drive (4Drive), which among other things introduces a new driving mode calibrated for the track and equipped with technology torque splitter, detail that makes it the most powerful Leon ever.

Hybrid (mild hybrid)

Not exactly immediately, but a mild hybrid version (Hybrid) will also be available soon. The system, available with the new 150 HP (110 kW) 1.5-litre petrol unit, exclusively in combination with the DSG gearbox, combines the combustion engine with 48V mild hybrid technology, adding the efficiency of electrification. The system uses a 48V starter generator and a 48V lithium-ion battery. The increase in efficiency is partly due to the fact that the system allows the Leon to coast with the engine off in some driving scenarios, recovering energy during braking and supporting the combustion engine with some electrical assistance.

TDI

Diesel is also part of the engine range of the new Leon. To meet the required requirements, the 2.0 TDI is combined with a 7-speed DSG gearbox capable of delivering 150 HP (110 kW).

e-HYBRID (plug-in hybrid)

Two propulsion options New generation e-HYBRID: 204 HP (150 kW) and 272 HP (200 kW). Both feature the new 1.5 TSI engine, an electric motor and a larger battery pack that now offers 19.7 kWh (net). This allows the new Leon to offer an all-electric range of over 100km. The battery can now be quickly recharged in direct current at up to 50kW while travelling, or at home using a wallbox from 11 kW (previously 3.6 kW). The VZ e-HYBRID version (272 HP/ 200 kW) can be equipped with Brembo four-piston calipers which combine with larger drilled disc brakes compared to the standard options (370×32 mm), offering greater braking performance.

Prices

Prices of the Leon with 1.5 Hybrid 150 HP DSG engine start from 36,000 euros for the 5-door version and from 37,100 euros for the Sportstourer version. The prices of the new Formentor, which can already be ordered in the 1.5 Hybrid 150 HP DSG version, finally start from 39,500 euros.