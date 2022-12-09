The German team ABT Sportsline announced the partnership with the Spanish of Cuprafor the world championship of Formula E. The two brands have already been a pair for two years in Extreme E, where they conquered the final stage of 2022 in Uruguay and took a fifth and sixth place in the team classification. Already next week, in conjunction with the official tests in Valencia, the ABT Cupra Formula E team will make its first public appearance with the new livery. ABT CEO Hans-Jurgen Abt welcomed the deal: “Our two brands have enjoyed a close and fruitful partnership both on the track and on the road for years and now we will take this partnership to the next level. We can’t wait to kick off this new adventure and I’m sure we will attract a lot of attention both on and off the track.”

The CEO of Cupra echoes him: “I can’t wait to see the ABT Cupra Formula E team compete in some of the most iconic cities in the world. Formula E is a unique platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to demonstrate that electric motorsport is not boring, but goes hand in hand with extreme performance”. Driving the two single-seaters will be Robin Frijns and Nico Muller and the livery chosen for the car is based on the all-electric Cupra UrbanRebel concept car, of which a road version will be built in 2025. After a year’s absence in the category, following the end of the partnership with Audi, ABT has chosen to re-enter the electric category, where it maintains the record of 47 podium finishes, and will do so with the Mahindra powertrain. The new Formula E season will kick off on January 14 in Mexico City.