The German tuners of ABT Sportsline they have prepared an even more exclusive version of the SUV Cupra Formentor VZ5, already a limited edition from the beginning. In fact, the Cupra Formentor VZ5 will produce only 7,000 units, powered by the 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbocharged Audi engine. As standard, this engine produces 385 horsepower and 480 Nm of torque, transmitting power to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with the help of the 4Drive system. ABT has extracted even more horsepower and torque, thanks to its intervention in the details, creating a further special version.

The ABT Sportsline version of the Cupra Formentor VZ5 it is available with an output of 444 horsepower and 530 Nm of torque. This was achieved by using the ABT Power S module specifically calibrated for the model. The increased power has a positive effect on performance, with the tuned vehicle accelerating from zero to one hundred kilometers per hour in 3.9 seconds, reducing the acceleration of the production Formentor VZ5 by three-tenths. As described by the German tuner, this sprint makes the SUV faster than the basic spec Porsche 911 Carrera. Top speed has also increased to 270 km / h, compared to 250 km / h for the standard model.

The car worth over 60 thousand euros, as in the production version, it also mounts the Torque Splitter for dynamic torque distribution and the Drift function. It also features carbon fiber finishes, a six-piston Akebono braking system, and additional premium features.

Visually, the stock VZ5 is already quite aggressive, with the sculpted design typical of every Cupra, the lowered suspension, the four exhaust pipes arranged vertically. ABT has therefore made few changes, with a new 20-inch Sport GR and 21-inch Sport HR wheelset, finished in black.