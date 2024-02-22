Only 222 examples to celebrate an important anniversary. The Cupra Formentor VZ5 range is further enriched with two exclusive versions which in the number of units envisaged recall the date of 22/2/2018, when the history of the Spanish brand as an independent entity came to fruition.

Ode to Cupra

“The Cupra Formentor VZ5 is the ultimate expression of combustion performance and the brand's desire to inspire the new generation of car enthusiasts – said Sven Schuwirth, Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing – The two limited editions pay homage to the VZ5, reintroducing the vehicle's sporty aesthetic and improving its design both inside and out.”

The Limited Edition Century Bronze

The two limited editions of Cupra Formentor VZ5, where the acronym VZ stands for Veloz (fast in Spanish) and the 5 indicates the five-cylinder engine, stand out for their new exterior colors: Century Bronze Matt and Enceladus Gray Matt. The Limited Edition Century Bronze introduces a series of unique elements both in the external and internal design: from the rear-view mirror caps and exhaust pipes in carbon fiber, to the 20″ black alloy wheels, the chrome Cupra lettering and the copper both inside and outside. The interior includes black CUP Bucket seats and a dashboard with black stitching.

The Limited Edition Enceladus Grey

The second limited edition of the Formentor VZ5 is characterized by the lettering, the Cupra logos, and the dark chrome interior decorative elements, the rear-view mirror caps and exhaust pipes in black carbon fiber and the 20″ black alloy wheels. This edition features black CUP Bucket seats and a dashboard with black stitching. Both versions feature laser-engraved serial numbers on the door panel molding, so customers can immediately recognize the exclusivity of their vehicle. In both cases under the bonnet is the 2.5-litre TSI five-cylinder engine, which delivers 390 HP (287 kW) of power and 480 Nm of torque, combined with the efficient DSG dual clutch gearbox. These two limited editions of 222 examples will become the most exclusive versions of the Cupra Formentor VZ5 ever.