Only 500 examples characterized by an even more distinctive design. The Cupra Formentor VZ5 Bat, protagonist of our preview test on Spanish roads, knows how not to go unnoticed, resting on the solid foundations of the VZ5 version enriched by some stylistic elements that embellish the sporty style of the Spanish brand’s SUV. We tell you everything in our test drive behind the wheel of the Cupra Formentor VZ5 BAT.

Exterior design

The black details characterize the Cupra Formentor VZ5 Bat, starting from the exterior where this color choice distinguishes, for example, the Midnight Black metallic livery and the 20” alloy wheels. Gloss black was chosen for the grille and its frame, as well as the roof rails. The mirror shells made of carbon fiber are also black, with the same composite material used for the extractor where the four exhaust pipes stand out. Also at the rear we find the dark chrome Cupra lettering while the logo, both at the front and at the rear, is once again black.

The interiors of Cupra Formentor VZ5 BAT

Once on board you find the sporty finishes of the exteriors with the passenger compartment showing off a strong character. The enveloping Cup Bucket black leather seats immediately connect the driver with this limited edition of the Cupra Formentor while the racing steering wheel helps to highlight the dynamic soul of this model. Here the black logo returns, with this color also embellishing the frames of the vents of the ventilation system of the infotainment system display. A 12” touch screen with integrated navigation system.

Engine and performance

The heart of the Cupra Formentor VZ5 Bat is always the 2.5 five-cylinder engine with 390 HP and 480 Nm of maximum torque, combined with the automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The performance speaks of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h which takes place in 4.2 seconds and a maximum speed of 250 km/h.

How’s the Cupra Formentor VZ5 BAT

Numbers that make it an SUV or rather a crossover that can be fully appreciated among the curves of the Catalan roads: between Girona and Barcelona our test took place on a mixed route capable of enhancing the dynamics of guide of this model, capable of being sly but also of scratching when necessary. The almost surgical precision of the gearbox allows you to have fun even in sequential use, even if something more could have been dared in terms of dimensions with the paddles, with the four-wheel drive which guarantees full stability even when tackling curves with a more decisive. The braking system is also very precise, ready to decisively stop this version of the Cupra Formentor.

Price and availability

In this even more sporty guise, the SUV from the Spanish Volkswagen brand adds a new possibility to its range, albeit reserved for a different audience and capable of approaching a product that is certainly not the classic high-wheeled model, while still guaranteeing comfort. that Sports Utilities have. The limited edition Cupra Formentor VZ5 Bat is also available in Italy at a price of 78,000 euros, with the Iberian brand having not yet defined the number of examples intended for our market.