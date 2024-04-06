He Cupra Formentor and the Alfa Romeo Tonale are two Compact SUVs characterized by their sporty feel and, in the case of the test units, for their plug-in hybrid propulsion system that allows them to display the DGT's Zero Emissions label.

He Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid It is available with two versions: one with 204 HP and another with 245 HP. The combustion engine (1.4 TSI) is the same in both versions, the difference being in the electronic management. In addition, the most powerful variant has sports suspension, more powerful brakes and the possibility of mounting bucket seats.

He Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid, for its part, combines the operation of a 1.3-liter, 180 HP gasoline engine with that of a 122 HP electric motor. The total combined power is 280 HP. The test unit had the “Italian Tribute” finish which, in homage to the transalpine country, is only available in red, white and green. The equipment, which is very complete, includes, among other things, 20-inch alloy wheels and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Being an SUV plug-in hybrids The trunk capacity is reduced by the space occupied by the battery. In this way, the Formentor offers 345 liters and the Alfa Romeo Tonale 385 liters, a figure that in the gasoline versions increases to 450 and 500 liters respectively.

If you want to see more videos like this, subscribe to the AutoScout24 channel.

On the AutoScout24 YouTube account, you'll find in-depth testing of the latest innovations hitting the market, with detailed and rigorous analysis that can serve as a useful buying guide for your next car.