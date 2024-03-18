The range Cupra expands with two new versions for the SUV-coupé Formentor: the top of the range Impulse and the special Tribe Edition for the 204 HP plug-in, together with the limited series VZ5 in Century Bronze and Enceladus Grey.

Cupra Formentor Impulse

The new version of the Cupra Formentor, available with the engine 1.4 e-Hybrid with 204 HPprovides a wide range of standard equipment including 19″ alloy wheels black/copper, metallic paint in Magnetic Grey, Midnight Black or Nevada White.

Cupra Formentor Impulse

Also standard are the 12″ navigation systemhandsfree electric tailgate, park assist, rear camera, MODE 3 charging cable, predictive adaptive cruise control (ACC), side assist, exit warning and exit assist, and traffic sign recognition. Graphene Gray paint is also available on request.

Cupra Formentor Tribe Edition

There Cupra Formentor Tribe Edition 1.4 e-Hybrid 204 HP is equipped as standard with i 19″ alloy wheels black, Midnight Black paint, front bucket seats in black Dinamica leather, Dark Aluminum pedals, front grille, mouldingswheel arches and mirror shell in body color, 12″ navigation system, “handsfree” electric tailgate, park assist, rear camera, Mode 3 charging cable, predictive adaptive cruise control (ACC), side assist, exit warning and exit assist, traffic sign recognition and travel assist. Special paint is also available on request Graphene Grey.

The cockpit of the Formentor Tribe Edition

Cupra Formentor VZ5 special series

To celebrate six years of the Cupra brand, limited edition versions of the most powerful have been launched VZ5, Century Bronze and Enceladus Greyavailable respectively in 222 specimens each.

These cars have the engine 5 cylinders with 390 HP of the Formentor VZ5, with 480 Nm of torque and the Torque splitter. The VZ5 versions stand out for their new matte colors Century Bronze and Enceladus Grey.

20″ Formentor VZ5 Enceladus Gray alloy wheels

Furthermore, each version is equipped with 20″ black alloy wheels, CUP Bucket bucket seats in black leather and electric panoramic sunroof. The VZ5 Century Bronze features interior and exterior logos, interior trim elements and color-coded exhaust tips copperwhile the VZ5 Enceladus Gray has internal and external logos, internal decorative elements and exhaust tips black.

Prices

The list price of the Cupra Formentor Impulse is 45,350 euroswhile that of the Tribe Edition is 46,850 euros. Both plug-in models benefit from state incentives. The two special series of the VZ5, however, both cost 75,800 euros.

Photo Cupra Formentor