The wait is growing to see the new one on the road Cupra Formentor. The next generation of the SUV from the Spanish house is expected on the market around at the end of the decade: this will be a very important step for the brand, which thanks to the completely renewed version of its SUV is preparing to tackle its expansion strategy in the United States. For this reason, Cupra's efforts will materialize in a series of changes compared to the current model, including the transition to a new electric platform.

Best-selling SUV

Recall that the current Formentor was introduced in 2020 as the first car designed from scratch as the Cupra, with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains. And since then the numbers have proved the Spanish brand right: just think that last year was the model best seller of the brand, with over 120,000 sales and a 23% increase year-over-year. The current Formentor was built on the Volkswagen Group's MQB platform, but this may change in the future.

New electric platform?

Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra, has made it known that the next generation of Formentor will most likely rely on the new SSP platform of the Volkswagen Group, created as an effective successor to the MEB and PPE architectures currently in use. Not only that: the number one of the Spanish brand has also confirmed that the model will arrive towards the end of the decade and will be one of the two models on which Cupra will be strong in the United States.

Towards the end of the decade

All other details relating to the new electric Formentor remain unknown. It cannot be ruled out that Cupra also decides to continue to focus on other types of engines that include a thermal component, to be marketed perhaps in those areas and on those markets where it will still be permitted, but this remains to be seen.