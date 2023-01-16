The expansion carried out by Cupra globally saw the brand enter the Australian market which was followed by the opening of new City Garages in Lisbon, Rotterdam and Sydney. In 2023, the brand is set to expand this global network with new openings in Berlin, Madrid and Paris. The ambitious goals for this year see Cupra aiming for further growth thanks to the launch of Tavascan. “2022 was an unpredictable year but we certainly made the best of it”, said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Seat and Cupra. “Cupra has exceeded all expectations once again, consolidating its position as the fastest growing automotive brand in Europe. Our impressive delivery figures show that demand for the brand and its electrified vehicles shows no signs of slowing down.”