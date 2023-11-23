Drive an electric sports car in the real world by entering the virtual one and returning to the asphalt in a few seconds and if necessary, for an immersive physical and digital experience. The Cupra Exponential Experience transforms what may seem like a utopia into reality, thanks to the 320 kW of the Urban Rebel Racing Concept but above all to a sophisticated telemetry system, remote controls and above all a VR viewer which instead of depriving you of control allows the pilot-driver to see what isn’t there, projecting himself into a dynamic that brings what may seem like a game and a simple simulator into real life. Something that seems impossible but which instead we were lucky enough to experience with a truly unique test at Girona airport.

With the viewer everything changes

A concept that seems difficult to see materialised, but which instead not only allows you to drive a real electric racing car but also allows you to push it between virtual curbs, entering a world which in all respects is that of a simulator. Xavi Serra from the Racing division of the Spanish brand also explained the concept of this experience better: “The Cupra Exponential Experience brings to life something that most drivers don’t normally experience: the incredible sensation of driving an electric racing car. A unique racing concept that combines the virtual and physical worlds. Allowing anyone to feel running differently.”

From the real world to the virtual world with Cupra Urban Rebel Racing Concept

Ready to go and after sitting behind the wheel, passing through the scissor opening doors of the Cupra Urban Rebel Racing Concept, the most classic of roll bars, we find ourselves in all respects in the cockpit of a racing car but there is no helmet what awaits us is a VR viewer that allows us to fully immerse ourselves in the virtual world while still holding the steering wheel in our hands, accelerating and braking as if we were on the track. The latter, however, is not there or rather it materializes around us once we have crossed a virtual gate that we can see projected in the forecourt of Girona airport where this very immersive experience took place. Once we cross that point we have a city circuit before our eyes with the possibility of following the best trajectory through the projection of directional arrows directly onto the asphalt. Arrows capable of coloring differently depending on the speed maintained, tending towards red if the foot is pressed too hard on the accelerator.

Cupra Urban Rebel Racing Concept becomes phygital

To bring the Exponential Experience to life, the Cupra team worked on a specific architecture, with a chassis designed specifically for gaming with sensors and safety features but also with elements that make driving between virtual and real even more engaging. As in driving video games, you can collect badges or more simply the Cupra logos to have a direct power boost on the car. Likewise, in the event of exiting the circuit or hitting barriers, the car’s power decreases, immediately switching from virtual to real. The sound experience also helps to involve the driver, with the headphones bringing the screeching of the tires and the sound of the electric motor to the driver’s ears thanks to a sound signature developed by Cupra with Sennheiser.

On track in the Barcelona of the future

Since the birth of this project, presented in Berlin on the occasion of the Formula E, Cupra has worked to further improve its Exponential Experience, with the aim of offering the new generations a meeting point to become more interested in motorsport and its evolution also in terms of electrification. The 320 kW of the Cupra Urban Rebel Racing Concept can therefore be unleashed on the streets of a futuristic Barcelona, ​​challenging its limits between the real and virtual world.