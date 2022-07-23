The process of global expansion di Cupra will go on step by step. The priority will be given to the United States: the CEO of the Spanish carmaker Wayne Griffiths has admitted that the company is planning to debut in the North American country, although a final decision has not yet been made. On the other hand, the discourse relating to the China: the largest car market in the world is not a priority for Cupra, at least for the moment.

“There are markets outside Australia (where Cupra will expand its sales reach in the coming months, ed) that we are developing. We are strong in South America, particularly in Mexico but also in Colombia and Chile. Also, of course, if we want to become a global brandwhich is why we came to Australia, we also need to look at markets like North America – explained the number one of Cupra – But this could only happen in a second phase. For now we have not yet made any decisions on North America, we are just starting to analyze the market “. As for China, on the other hand, Griffiths added: “The Volkswagen Group has a rather dominant share in the Asian country if we think of all its brands present there. They have a very strong position with Audi, as well as with Volkswagen and Skoda. So why should we go to China? Not currently. We have more priorities for the United States ”.

Meanwhile, Cupra is expanding its range in Europe. The new one recently made its debut on the Italian market Leon VZ Carbon, introduced with an offer that includes three engines: ranging from the version equipped with the 300 bhp 2.0 TSI with DSG gearbox to that with the 245 bhp 2.0 TSI DSG, passing through the 245 bhp 1.4 e-HYBRID plug-in hybrid variant CV DSG. The list prices of Cupra Leon VZ Carbon starts from 47,800 euros turnkey in the version equipped with the 1.4 PHEV.