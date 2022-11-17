The second season of this championship – the first as an official FIA event – ended with the victory of the Spanish brand in the Constructors with the Cupra EKS team and with Adrien Tambay, Mattias Ekstrom and Tom Blomqvist on the podium of the Drivers’ World Championship. All three were consistent in every race, pushing the Cupra e-Racer to the limit every time.

This year, the car had to adapt to very different circuits, with totally changing weather conditions. From the 40°C in Jarama (Spain) to the drizzle of the first race in Pau (France), the work of the Cupra engineers led by Xavi Serra was fundamental in achieving the titles.

The test with the Cupra e-Racer

The Cupra e-Racer, world champion of electric touring cars, has 500 kW (680 HP), is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and with a capacity of 65 kW/h in battery, more than enough for the sprint race format, with no more than six laps.

For this test, Cupra has provided us with the drivers who are part of its official team in the FIA-ETCR. Among them, two world champions: Ekstrom and Tambay, who were our instructors to teach us how to drive this racing car. It’s worth mentioning that despite the absence of ABS, the car is equipped with activated traction controls to help modulate the power delivery without losing grip.

“The car is as easy as a go-kart until you find the limits,” said Adrien Tambay, the FIA ​​ETCR winner, who was our private instructor.

For him, the car is very easy to drive, but much more difficult to handle in the race. The almost 1800kg of weight, rear-wheel drive and grooved tires, as these cars do not use slick tyres, made it difficult to hold the line under braking or traction out of corners.

Same sensations, different sound



As in all racing cars, when you enter the cockpit with the roll bar wearing a helmet and tightening the five-point safety belt, it is inevitable to start smiling… and if the mechanics are the same ones with whom you shared the last two seasons on circuits all over Europe, telling you nonsense, then you are in for a real treat.

When I turn on the ignition, I don’t hear the usual roar of the engine, forgetting that it’s the first electric racing car I’ve ever driven. However, the sensations do not change, you press the brake all the way and then the “Forward” button. The truth is, I’d rather flick the stick and shift into 1st gear or at least flick the right-hand paddle and shift from N to 1, but that’s not the case in this ‘one gear’ car. There are only 3 positions on the gear selector: Forward, Reverse and Neutral.

Once you have received the signal from the mechanic, you leave the box and head towards the entrance to the track. The first thing you do behind the pace car, a Cupra Fomentor from which Adrien Tambay explains the circuit turn by turn, is to move the steering wheel to fit well into the tightest bends, where you can turn the steering wheel up to 90° in both directions and this, on a track like this, is excellent.

When the pace car gets out of the way and leaves you alone, you need to start to appreciate the feel of the throttle and brakes. As you would expect, in an electric car you immediately have maximum power, in this case 300 kW the moment you step on the pedal. So you have to think about having a straight steering wheel and some space to squeeze out all the power.

Easy to drive, hard to find the limit

Although it is very docile and the traction control is slightly activated, you have to be really sensitive. A similar sensation is had with the brakes: brakes hard, without ABS, but you have to keep the car straight to prevent the rear axle from breaking apart in the event of sudden braking. Also, it’s a heavy machine and this shows when braking in a tight space.

As you get the hang of it, it’s easy to drive, it doesn’t go very fast and it does exactly what you tell it to, it pulls in very well with a stable front axle, but if you get too attached to the accelerator, you may be surprised by the oversteer and it will be difficult to insert it in the curve. Overall, the sensations in so few corners are that of a docile car, but of course this isn’t a big circuit and you can’t reach more than 120km/h in any corner.

The test was only a first contact to experience the driving sensations of this Cupra e-Racer, but sufficient to enjoy a unique emotion like a child. Accustomed to all types of racing cars, the first time you enter a circuit with an electric one is something unforgettable. Being the driver of the first world champion electric touring car, even if only for a few laps, is one of those memories that will stay with you for a lifetime.