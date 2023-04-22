Tavascan, but not only. The electrification process of the Cupra range also passes by another new model unveiled by the Spanish automaker. Not a car in its production version, or rather, not yet: it is in fact the DarkRebelan all-electric concept car that will sooner or later turn into a standard sports car.

Electric two-seater

The prototype was unveiled only in digital form as a hologram: there are few doubts as to what its positioning in the range will be, given that it will evidently be a sports car similar to the Toyota Supra which will present a sleek, low-slung design, described by Cupra as the combination of its athletic proportions and a shooting brake architecture. When it debuts in its production version, it will be the electric fourth of manufacturing Cupra, after Born, Tavascan and the manufacturing UrbanRebel.

Attractive design

Sportiness is the watchword for what concerns the exterior of the DarkRebel, embellished in terms of design by key elements such as the front and rear lights incorporated into the bodywork, large side air intakes, a roof-mounted rear wing and an illuminated Cupra badge. “The production version of the DarkRebel will be as close as possible to this concept – declared to the microphones of Autocar the director of design of Cupra, Jorge Diez – It is a dream that embodies our DNA. We have exceeded our limits, creating something unique”.

Sporty interior

The interior of this digital concept car also accentuates its performance-oriented character: the two-seat configuration of the cabin is accompanied by bucket seats and a gaming-style steering wheel. The specifications relating to this prototype are not known at the moment: power and torque of the electric propulsion group, battery capacity, guaranteed autonomy with a single recharge, are all data that we do not currently have. The only certainty is that it will be the more powerful model ever made by Cupra. “He’s mysterious, he stands out from the crowd. It is our next dream and represents the definitive interpretation of our vision for the future”concluded Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra.