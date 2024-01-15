The war between Russia and Ukraine has almost disappeared from the media radar in recent weeks, but the conflict continues to go on and for many commercial entities the consequences are persistently felt. He knows something about it Cupra, which precisely due to the ongoing conflict lacks some components that would allow it to resolve a recall campaign carried out several months ago. Translated? Several owners of the Spanish company's electric compact have not yet had their car returned, which it continues to be stopped in Cupra dealerships awaiting treatment.

Thermal paste is missing

Autocar talks about dozens of Cupra Born remained blocked at the Spanish manufacturer's dealers, suggesting that other Volkswagen Group cars could also be affected by the problem. It all dates back to last July, when Cupra was alarmed by the conditions of the batteries mounted on the Born: once the casing of the battery pack was opened and the components were inspected to look for the problem, however, Cupra found itself without sealant to close it again, which is why it can be said that the repair work has not yet been completed. What does the war in Ukraine have to do with anything? The specific thermal paste for this operation is produced right in the country of Kiev.

An owner's story

“I purchased my new Born in September 2022, and received the campaign notice last October – says one of the owners of the Spanish compact electric car who is experiencing firsthand what is happening – I took the car to my dealer, who discovered that there were problems with the battery modules. They immediately told me there was a shortage of suitably qualified technicians to complete the job, which is why they sent my car to a main battery center in Southampton to get it done. But once the modules were replaced, they informed me that the supplies of the necessary paste produced in Ukraine to seal the battery case they were finishedAnd they didn't know when more would arrive“.

No other solution

The owner in question, a Jerry Hawkins who lives in Cornwall, reported that precisely because of this problem since October last year he has been using a series of courtesy car supplied first by your dealer and subsequently by the Volkswagen Group. But why not use a different thermal paste from the one produced in Ukraine and therefore overcome the problem more quickly? “They told me they couldn't use another product of this type without voiding the warranty“, Hawkins added. We'll see when Cupra finally manages to resolve this mix-up once and for all.