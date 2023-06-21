Cupra Bornthe brand’s first all-electric model, is offered in Italy in two special limited-edition editions, Cupra Born Impulse And Born Impulse +. Both are based on the sportier version 231hp e-Boost And 58 kWh battery.

Cupra Born Impulse and Born Impulse +

Like the Born e-Boost, both versions are available with a electric motor from 231 HP and 310 Nm coupled to one 58 kWh batterywhich offers a runtime of up to 422km.

Cupra Born Electric Impulse

Thanks to the architecture of the MEB platformwhich distributes the weight equally between the front and rear axle, the driver can enjoy a setup sporty perfectly balanced that combines with a powerful powertrain. The car, thanks to an immediately available torque, thus reaches i 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds.

Cupra Born e-Boost road test Side Cupra Born e-Boost rear Cupra Born e-Boost Cupra Born e-Boost interior 12″ Cupra Born e-Boost central display consumption Cupra Born e-Boost Cupra Born e-Boost gear selector driving mode button Cupra Born e-Boost 20″ Cupra Born e-Boost rim Cupra Born e-Boost headlight Cupra Born e-Boost rear light Cupra Born e-Boost charging socket The photos of the electric Cupra Born

Cupra Born standard equipment

The Born Impulse’s extra features include: rims Aero Machined Typhoone Copper, Pilot Pack M (navigation system, adaptive cruise control with prediction, rear view camera, high beam assist and traffic sign recognition) and metallic paint.

Central display 12″ Cupra Born

As for the Cupra Born Impulse +, the following are planned: Aero Machined Typhoone Copper rims, Pilot Pack L (navigation system, adaptive cruise control with prediction, top view camera, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, side assist, travel assist, intelligent park assist and trained park assist), heat pump and metallic paint.

Cupra Born Impulse price

The price of Cupra Born Impulse is 41,700 euroswhich rises to 42,700 euros for the Impulse+ version.

Technical sheet Cupra Born 58 kW

Dimensions and weight

Length: 432 cm

432 Length: 181 cm

181 Height: 154 cm

154 Step: 276 cm

276 Trunk: 385-1267 L

385-1267 L Drums: 58 kWh

58 kWh Weight: 1,824kg

Motor

Diet: electric

electric Traction: rear

rear Exchange: automatic

automatic Power: 231hp / 170kW

231hp / 170kW Maximum torque: 310Nm

Engine and Performance

Full speed: 160 km/h

160 km/h Acceleration: 6.6s (0-100km/h)

6.6s (0-100km/h) Autonomy: 418 km WLTP average combined

Pictures Cupra Born electric

Cupra Born e-Boost test video

Cupra Born e-Boost test video

Read also,

👉 Test, how’s Cupra Born going

👉 Features and autonomy Cupra Born

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 CALCULATE electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK