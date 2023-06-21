Cupra Bornthe brand’s first all-electric model, is offered in Italy in two special limited-edition editions, Cupra Born Impulse And Born Impulse +. Both are based on the sportier version 231hp e-Boost And 58 kWh battery.
Cupra Born Impulse and Born Impulse +
Like the Born e-Boost, both versions are available with a electric motor from 231 HP and 310 Nm coupled to one 58 kWh batterywhich offers a runtime of up to 422km.
Thanks to the architecture of the MEB platformwhich distributes the weight equally between the front and rear axle, the driver can enjoy a setup sporty perfectly balanced that combines with a powerful powertrain. The car, thanks to an immediately available torque, thus reaches i 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds.
Cupra Born standard equipment
The Born Impulse’s extra features include: rims Aero Machined Typhoone Copper, Pilot Pack M (navigation system, adaptive cruise control with prediction, rear view camera, high beam assist and traffic sign recognition) and metallic paint.
As for the Cupra Born Impulse +, the following are planned: Aero Machined Typhoone Copper rims, Pilot Pack L (navigation system, adaptive cruise control with prediction, top view camera, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, side assist, travel assist, intelligent park assist and trained park assist), heat pump and metallic paint.
Cupra Born Impulse price
The price of Cupra Born Impulse is 41,700 euroswhich rises to 42,700 euros for the Impulse+ version.
Technical sheet Cupra Born 58 kW
Dimensions and weight
- Length: 432 cm
- Length: 181 cm
- Height: 154 cm
- Step: 276 cm
- Trunk: 385-1267 L
- Drums: 58 kWh
- Weight: 1,824kg
Motor
- Diet: electric
- Traction: rear
- Exchange: automatic
- Power: 231hp / 170kW
- Maximum torque: 310Nm
Engine and Performance
- Full speed: 160 km/h
- Acceleration: 6.6s (0-100km/h)
- Autonomy: 418 km WLTP average combined
Pictures Cupra Born electric
Cupra Born e-Boost test video
