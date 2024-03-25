Entry into the American market by 2030 for Cupra which aims to expand further by also trying to conquer the United States. The Spanish brand of the Volkswagen Group will arrive overseas with the new version of the Formentor and with a new large SUV designed specifically for the US market. The VW Group is already present in the United States, with Volkswagen but also with Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini and Porsche.

Cupra conquers America

The next generation of Cupra Formentor will be born on the SSP platform and could be built in Martorell, Seat's historic plant. However, the future version of this model will be only one of the latest innovations that the Spanish brand will present on the market. In fact, there will be the Tavascan and the Terramar, without forgetting the Ravel, revealed through the Urban Rebel concept car. However, the restyling of the current Formentor will also arrive first, which will extend the life of this generation to guarantee a further sales boost for a model that represents over half of Cupra registrations: 120,000 units worldwide during 2023, with a 50% increase compared to 2022. A larger SUV has been designed for the United States, which will be useful in establishing itself on the local market. I will be built in the Volkswagen Group plants in Mexico.