Former president criticizes Minister of Justice for saying that police reaction in operation in Guarujá (SP) was not “proportional”

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized this Monday (July 31, 2023) the statements by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dinoabout the operation of the PM (Military Police) in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, which has killed at least 10 people since Friday (July 28).

through your profile on Twitter, Bolsonaro called Dino a “cupincha of the uncondemned”in reference to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). “You don’t need an expert to understand the reasons for the complaint”said the former chief executive.

Earlier, the Minister of Justice and Public Security stated that a “independent research” of the State of São Paulo on the PM operation in Guarujá is “fundamental”. According to the corporation, the action is a response to the murder of police officer Patrick Bastos Reis, shot dead on Thursday (July 27).

“Certainly, the images from the cameras will be able to demonstrate whether there was what the state government has reported, that is, a reaction to attacks, or whether there was in fact a breach of the law”Dino said.

Flávio Dino also said that the reaction of the São Paulo police after the death of the military police “it doesn’t seem proportionate”. He, however, offered solidarity to the murdered PM’s family and ruled out any type of intervention by the State.

“It calls attention to the fact that you have a terrible crime against a police officer, a crime that really deserves repudiation, repulsion, even using a 9 mm pistol, and there was an immediate reaction that does not seem, at this moment, to be proportionate to the crime committed.he stated.

OPERATION IN GUARUJÁ

São Paulo police ombudsman Claudio Aparecido da Silva told in an interview with GloboNews that townspeople reported torture. Security agents also allegedly promised to kill at least 60 people. Two other deaths await confirmation.

The suspect, Erickson David da Silva, 28 years old, is known for acting as a sniper –a professional shooter– in drug trafficking. He was arrested on Sunday (July 30), in the south zone of São Paulo.

The Governor of the State, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), announced via Twitter that, in all, 3 involved were arrested. “Justice will be served. No attack on our officers will go unpunished.”he wrote.

The suspect of killing a military police officer in São Paulo recorded a video before being arrested asking the state governor and the secretary of Public Security, Guilherme Derrite, to stop the “killing”.

Watch (27s):