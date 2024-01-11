After weeks of dating, discovering and facing dilemmas, the denouement is Thursday evening Winter full of love it became clear that Cupid also hit Guido. The 43-year-old participant of the popular dating program had difficulty choosing between Esmeralda and Marja, but followed his heart and chose the latter. “She makes me feel good.”
