September 29 will mark the sixth anniversary of the release of cuphead in Xbox Oneand developer Studio MDHR is celebrating with a special update exclusive to systems Xbox. The “Xbox Anniversary Update” will add a new bonus section to the game, which will include an Art Gallery, a Music Player and a behind-the-scenes video player.

Although cuphead eventually reached other platforms, it was in Xbox where it debuted, and Studio MDHR has created this update as a thank you to those who have supported the game since its early days. Speaking with Xbox Wire, Studio MDHR co-head Chad Moldenhauer offered some insight into what to expect.

“Original sketches, concept art, footage of the painting process or modeling work, unused music tracks, orchestra session recordings, whatever,” Moldenhauer said. “Knowing that we wanted to thank the community of Xbox who has shown us love from day one, we really thought about the kind of things we would want to see as fans of cuphead. The goal was to make this update feel like a true behind-the-scenes look at what it took to bring the game to life, in all parts of development!”

For the unconditional fans of cuphead, the update looks like you will have a lot to enjoy! It’s already clear that Studio MDHR put a lot of effort into curating these materials in a way that makes sense and is satisfying to fans. For example, the soundtrack will include every track from the base game as well as the DLC. The team considered doing so at first, as they were worried about spoilers, but opted to make it all available for players to listen to.

Increasingly, more developers are making documentaries available in games, and players have seen this in recent titles like Atari 50 and The Creation of Karateka. The Xbox Anniversary Update of cuphead will similarly include documentaries, offering a look at the painting process, a reel of unused animations, and more. The Xbox Anniversary Update of cuphead It will arrive as an automatic update on platforms Xbox and Windows on September 29.

Following the developer’s announcement on Twitter, the Tweet was flooded with requests from fans on switch and PlayStation. It’s possible that the update will come to those platforms at some point in the future, but the developer hasn’t provided any information on that. For now, Studio MDHR studio director Maja Moldenhauer made it clear that this is a thank you to the community of Xbox.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that we could not have imagined that cupheadwould reach as many people as it has since its launch in Xbox six years ago,” Maja Moldenhauer told Xbox Wire. “Like many developers releasing their first game, our dream goal was to connect with an audience large enough to be able to stay together as a team and work on another project. We ended – and continue – amazed by the audience we found for our little animated adventure. And it all started with the love and enthusiasm we received from the fans in Xbox!”

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I have mixed feelings, I think it is a great detail to thank the community of Xbox but in the end, people on the rest of the platforms also popularized the video game and gave the franchise a warm reception. We cannot fail to take into account the great support that Microsoft gave to the development of Cuphead.