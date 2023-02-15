Studio MDHR has announced an important collaboration for the cover of soundtrack Of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course: Yoshitaka Amano, a Japanese artist who became known for his numerous illustrations of classic video games, including many for Final Fantasy. The entire Square Enix series, from the first chapter of 1987, is basic in his curriculum.

Amano also worked on famous works by animation, such as Vampire Hunter D, Tekkaman, Hurrican Polymar and many others, as well as on the covers of some records. His work is highly regarded all over the world.

For Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, Amano will create the cover artwork for the first print run, which is likely to become highly coveted by collectors.

The special edition of Cuphead

Note that for now the artwork designed by Amano have not yet been officially revealed, as you can see from the image above.