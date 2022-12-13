The Delicious Last Coursethe excellent expansion of Cupheadshe totaled sales for two million copies: this was announced by the game’s authoring team, Studio MDHR, with a post published on Twitter in which they thanked all the fans of the famous action platform.

As you may remember, Cuphead has totaled five million copies sold, and also considering the numbers recorded since DLCs the scenario is undoubtedly that of a great success, both in terms of critics and audiences.

“To our amazement, we can announce that The Last Delicious Course has reached Double Platinum, selling two million copies across all platforms!” wrote the development team. “We are so grateful to everyone who has joined Cuphead, Mugman and Ms. Chalice on this new adventure. Your support means everything to us.”

