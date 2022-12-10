This year is special for video game collectors, since the physical version of Cuphead, a game that appeared in 2017 to delight all who tried it. And before the arrival of its cartridges and discs, many came to wonder why it took so long to be sold in said format if it was a success in its time.

In a new interview with Nintendo Lifethe team MDHR explains why they waited so long to release this version of the game and what makes it special. Making it clear that it was due to the DLC that appeared this year, since they consider that both the base part and this added island are considered the complete experience when merging.

This was mentioned by the director of the study, Maka moldenhauer:

Perhaps the biggest motivating factor in waiting for the physical edition to be released was our desire to make sure it represented the full Cuphead experience. After the original game’s release, we knew internally that there were plenty of fantastic ideas and cartoon references that we left in the cutting room, including the full story of how Ms. Chalice was brought into our trio of main characters. Knowing that we were going to embark on development on an expansion, we felt it made sense to wait until we could ensure that players would experience the full story.

Remember that the physical version of Cuphead is now available in PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Via: gonintendo

editor’s note: Finally, many of us have been waiting for Cuphead to be released in this format since it was going to arrive digitally in 2017. For now, I’m waiting for Amazon to send my copy home.