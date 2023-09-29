













A new update of cuphead On Xbox it adds a section with several extras. Among them a collection of conceptual art, music and behind-the-scenes videos. In addition to some concepts that did not make it into the game, as well as the complete soundtrack of the title.

‘We knew we wanted to thank the Xbox community, who showed us love from day one. We really thought about what you as fans would want to see. The goal was to make this update feel like a real look behind the scenes and what it meant to bring this game to life.’. Chad Moldenhauer, one of its creators, mentioned.

Finally Moldenhauer thanked the ID@Xbox program which supports indie creators. He assured that without him, cuphead It would never have been done. It was thanks to this support that they decided to make their anniversary celebration exclusive to Xbox consoles. What platform do you have it on?

What is Cuphead?

cuphead It is an independent 2D video game that pits us against various bosses and also has some platform sections. Despite its aesthetics that emulate animations from the 1920s, it is actually a very challenging title. It is even often cited as one of the most difficult today.

Source: Studio MDHR

At its launch it was very successful, which led it to be present on more platforms. In 2019 it made its way to the Nintendo Switch and finally came to PlayStation 4 during 2020. In 2022 it received a DLC which added more bosses and won several awards for its quality. Have you already played it?

