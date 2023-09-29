Despite Cuphead has been available for some time on all platforms, Studio MDHR has decided to publish the6th anniversary updateavailable from today, exclusively on Xbox and PCnot on the other consoles it arrived on later.

In fact, it has a certain logic: Cuphead arrived years later on Nintendo Switch and PS4, so the 6th anniversary is only relevant for the Xbox and PC versions. Furthermore, developers see it as a homage to the original communityin addition to the fact that the game was initially supported by the ID@Xbox program.

In any case, this is not a large-scale update, given that it does not introduce actual game elements, but some extra content with a “documentary” value, so to speak.