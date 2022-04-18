By Tim Reedijk

The images of Sunday evening in the Kuip were broadly no different from those of Monday afternoon in Nijmegen, where the Ajax women took ‘revenge’ by beating PSV in the KNVB cup final, unlike their male colleagues the day before: 2-1.

An identical cup, which is traditionally lifted from the trunk of a car in front of the camera in the run-up to the duel. Champagne in the dressing room, the little ‘pinecone’ clutched tightly in the hands and a green bathrobe around the shoulders of the players. And that just after the award ceremony on the field by a prominent, in this case Ajax director Edwin van der Sar, just before the confetti cannon put the grass masters of NEC to work. Because Ajax and PSV reached the final for both men and women, a combined press conference was even organized on Friday.