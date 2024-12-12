The top four tournament for the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) cup will have a permanent location and will be held in Düsseldorf from 2027 at the latest. The league has agreed on a long-term partnership with the organizer D.SPORTS and will be played in the PSD Bank Dome. The BBL announced this on Thursday. The event is currently always played in the hall of a semi-finalist. It is still unclear where the title will be awarded in 2025.

“High-class sport paired with basketball lifestyle and entertainment – ​​the BBL will bring an attractive package to Düsseldorf and the region,” said BBL managing director Stefan Holz. It is an “ambitious goal” to position the Top Four “as a sports beacon that is unique in Germany”. Düsseldorf prevailed in a selection process “with the multifunctional arena near the airport and a comprehensive host city approach,” the statement said.

According to the league, the strategic decision offers “planning security and the best conditions for marketing in the areas of ticketing, sponsorship and fan experience”. The provisional dates for three final tournaments have already been set. It will be played on February 20th and 21st, 2027, on February 19th and 20th, 2028 and on February 17th and 18th, 2029. Düsseldorfer EG plays in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) in the PSD Bank Dome. The arena has space for 12,000 spectators for basketball.