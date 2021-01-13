Due to the high stress that FC Bayern was exposed to in the second half of 2020 from the Champions League final tournament, the cup game between the record champions and Holstein Kiel was postponed to the new year. On Wednesday evening, the second division team invited to a cup dance in gruesome weather.
For FC Bayern there was actually a compulsory task waiting in Kiel. The second division, however, had a say on Wednesday evening. On the lead of Bayern, scored from a clear offside position (there is no VAR in the 2nd round of the DFB Cup) by Serge Gnabry, the storks in the person of Fin Bartels replied with the equalizer before the break.
After the break, Leroy Sane put Bayern back in front and on course with a wonderful free kick. In bad Nordic weather, however, the home side demanded everything from Bayern and earned more than a narrow cup failure. Kiel was finally able to reward itself in absolute Bayern fashion: Hauke Wahl scored the equalizer for the second division team in the 95th minute and thus forced extra time.
In the 30 extra minutes it stayed 2-2 and ultimately the penalty shoot-out decided between victory and defeat. After the first five shooters turned safely, FC Bayern’s Marc Roca failed to Kiel keeper Ioannis Gelios; Fin Bartels then remained sovereign and made the cup sensation perfect!
Leave a Reply