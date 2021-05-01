Borussia Dortmund mercilessly overtook Holstein Kiel’s favorite fright and reached the DFB Cup final for the tenth time. The runner-up handled the overwhelmed second division club easily 5-0 (5-0) in the semifinals and challenged RB Leipzig on May 13 in Berlin to fight for number two in German football. BVB has already won the cup four times – RB is still without a title in the club’s short history.

Giovanni Reyna (16./22.) Robbed the underdog of any hope of another sensation early on after the second round coup against Bayern Munich. The first cup final remains a dream – Kiel will concentrate on the final sprint to promote promotion to the Bundesliga. Marco Reus (26th), Thorgan Hazard (32nd) and Jude Bellingham (41st) brought the missing BVB star Erling Haaland further into rapture in the stands. In the end, there was the eighth semi-final victory in a row.

One downer, however, was the possibly serious injury of Mateu Morey. The 21-year-old got stuck in the grass in the second half, with his right knee hyperextending backwards. He writhed on the floor and screamed in pain for minutes, his teammates threw their hands over his face in horror. Morey was taken from the field on a stretcher.

The Kielers saw their outsider chance only marginally increase shortly before the kick-off: The name Haaland was missing in the opposing line-up. “He got a blow in Wolfsburg, then started training, but couldn’t tolerate the strain,” said sports director Michael Zorc on ARD. A deployment on the upcoming league weekend against the final opponent Leipzig should probably not be jeopardized in the race for the Champions League qualification.

The Dortmunders lacked the most effective weapon, Hazard replaced Haaland in the striker. In midfield, BVB played its short pass game and immediately pushed forward several times to the opposing baseline. After two Corona quarantine in the middle of an inexorable mammoth program, the Kielers tried above all to achieve solid positional play – they tried to catch the perfect moment to disturb.

Dortmund scores four goals in 16 minutes

With the Dortmund 1-0, the unequal duel for Kiel became even more a Herculean task. Jadon Sancho started on the left, he put the ball through to Reyna, who finished cleanly with his right. Lee Jae Sung falsified minimally when trying to block, Haaland jumped up cheering.

The Kielers themselves seldom prevailed at the front, if at all, rooms opened up on the left. Lukasz Piszczek struggled with the fast Fabian Reese. Because Dortmund immediately struck again in person Reynas, it smelled like a decision – especially since Reus, who was still the brilliant preparer at 2-0, now also met himself. Reese’s shot from the post (27th) was a bright spot in Kiel.

The pitiable Holstein goalkeeper Thomas Dähne was also hit by the balls afterwards. No team had conceded five goals in the first half of a cup semi-final. Only at the beginning of the second half did the hosts take some pressure off and take it easy, Kiel could take a deep breath. As early as Tuesday, Holstein’s chase continues in the catch-up game against SV Sandhausen.