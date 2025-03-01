I find myself in the midst of a move. Another one. On this occasion, they are not many things. It is a small office that had rented for years. Contact with a friend who gives me the contact of an acquaintance with a van and license. We are only him and me, but in two or three hours we will liquidate the work. His name is José. From an age, if you relate to your generation partners, you have José everywhere. I have never met a bad guy with that name. You have to be lucky with the José.

We don’t know each other and talk little. You are looking to know if you can trust, if the one admits the talk of the other, if you care what he thinks or has lived. Pure Spaguetti Western or like two fighters who do not want to harm, but the distances are known, and little by little you are releasing your arm. You talk about kidneys pain, traffic, how life has gone, pointing out the scars without giving names and surnames. Until you go to the secret weapon. You go to football. And put to talk about football, having the Barça and Atlético game fresh, you talk about the Cup match because it has been fun and with a result adjusted to the generosity of the two teams. You talk about the football that you like, the one that looks so much that you played from kid, which you expected to see on television or on the court itself.

Upon arriving home I found a role with the result of the game and those who had scored the goals

I leave Freud on the bench, but the truth is that I remember my father. In fact, whenever I see Barça on television comes to mind. I think of what I had enjoyed or suffered with that game, which would think of the coach or married or Cubarsí.

Pau Cubarsi celebrates an FC Barcelona Glas in the last Cup match David Ramos / Getty

Our relationship could have been deep in issues and nuances, political opinions and social outbursts, but throughout my life my father and I only talk about football, more concrete from Barça. That was a territory in which he was comfortable. He did not like confidences or high speeches. I didn’t want to know anyone’s secrets not to face his own. But I want to think that talking about Barça spoke of the world. The deeds and defeats, the ways of assimilating the injustices, but not forgetting them, of the Barça that he lived and I did not. Dutch pop resurgence as the end of the dark, of the acceptance of Grisura. Everything that came later.

We commented on the games, we sang goals and also the end of the times. We hugged all the hugs that we were missing for the rest of the day. When I left at night, at a time when there were no mobiles, when I got home I was a role with the result of the game and those who had scored the goals. In his own way, it was his way of telling me that he loved me, that he was proud of our link.

We did not reach so much José and me, but after football, I take two beers and move away from the game to talk about life. Speaking of football you can know who the other is. At the end of the data for the invoice and we continue talking about the children, with the pride with which the quarry is discussed. They live us differently. Better. With hugs and a ton of words, with psychologists and emotional advice. Doing doing it through football was poor, but what they want me to tell them: a mask is always a mask and yes, Freud already heats up in the band.