“Professor Orsini is like Fonzie who was unable to say ‘sorry’. Professor Orsini will never be able to say ‘I was wrong’, the path is impossible” – This is the joke with which Gianni Cuperlo, exponent of the Democratic Party, addresses to Professor Alessandro Orsini during the episode of Cartabianca while discussing the war between Russia and Ukraine. “Cup him, he does not give me a kindness. He attributes bad faith to Me and I am not a person of bad faith”, says Orsini smiling. “Don’t be touchy, that’s a joke. He can’t take the comparison with Fonzie as a serious thing”, replies Cuperlo, extinguishing the controversy.