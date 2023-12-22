In three hours, 700 (!) liters of beer were consumed. It does not happen every week that the Utrecht amateur club Hercules wipes the sons of Ajax off the field. With big thanks to Tim Pieters, who scored twice. The 22-year-old student's life has since been completely turned upside down. “My roommates pulled a chandelier completely out of the ceiling.”

