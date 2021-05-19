D.he Italian football record champions Juventus Turin secured the trophy. The team around superstar Cristiano Ronaldo prevailed in the final 2: 1 (1: 1) against Atalanta Bergamo with national player Robin Gosens. With the cup win, the team of coach Andrea Pirlo ensures a halfway conciliatory season end, in the league Juve is still fighting for a Champions League place one matchday before the end of the season.

Dejan Kulusevski (31st) gave Juve the lead in the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia in front of around 4,500 spectators. After Ruslan Malinowskyj (41.) had equalized, Federico Chiesa (73.) scored the winning goal for Turin. Gosens, who was appointed to the European Championship squad by national coach Joachim Löw on Wednesday afternoon, was in the starting line-up at Bergamo and was replaced in the final phase (83rd).

In the closing stages of the French Ligue 1, Paris St. Germain successfully defended the French Football Cup against coach Niko Kovac and AS Monaco. Without the suspended superstar Neymar, the team of coach Mauricio Pochettino won 2-0 (1-0) in the final against the rivals from the Principality, in which national player Kevin Volland was in the starting line-up.

Mauro Icardi (19th), who scored after a mistake by Monaco’s defender Axel Disasi, and Kylian Mbappe (81st) secured PSG their 14th cup victory. While Thilo Kehrer ran for Paris from the start, Julian Draxler did not appear on Wednesday evening.

Volland, who had also been called up by Löw in the German EM squad on Wednesday afternoon, had a good opportunity for Monaco right from the start, but was thwarted by PSG keeper Keylor Navas (17th). The Parisians then took the lead through Icardi. Monaco’s Disasi had lost the ball just before their own sixteen against Mbappe, who put it on Icardi.

In the second half, in which Monaco initially had more of the game, Mbappe scored in the closing stages after an assist from Angel di Maria. Volland was substituted in the 74th minute by Cesc Fabregas.