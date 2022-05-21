For a long time, Flek’s team was allowed to dream of winning the cup, especially when Maximilian Eggestein gave Freiburg the lead in the nineteenth minute and Leipzig ended up with one man less at the start of the second half. Marcel Halstenberg was sent off with a red card.

Nevertheless, Leipzig fought back. Christopher Nkunku made the 1-1 and thus dragged out an extension despite a number situation. In that extension, Janik Haberer had the 2-1 on his slippers, but the bar stood in the way of Freiburg’s lead. Leipzig thought that after a foul on Dani Olmo they would get a penalty in the absolute final phase, but after studying the images, referee Sascha Stegemann did not point to the spot. Shortly before the end of the second half of extra time, Leipzig was left with only nine men after a second yellow card for Kevin Kampl. In the little time left, Freiburg failed to take advantage. It ended in a penalty shootout.