Among the 16 selections, surprises like Japan and Morocco; Brazilian team faces South Korea team in the round of 16

The 4 games of the 2022 World Cup played this Friday (2.Dec.2022) ended the group stage of the competition and defined the last classified for the final phase. With that, the 16 selections that follow in the dispute are already known, as well as the confrontations of the round of 16.

In addition to some favorites, such as the teams from Brazil, France, Spain and Argentina, the World Cup had surprises and disappointments. While the Moroccans and Japanese surprised positively, guaranteeing a place in groups that had more valuable and winning squads, Germans, Belgians, Danes and Uruguayans were eliminated early.

With this, the duels of the round of 16 will bring together members from all continents. Europe leads with 8 representatives, followed by Asia (3), South America (2), Africa (2) and North America (1). Despite being located in Oceania, Australia’s national team competes in the Asian qualifiers.

Here are the matches and dates:

O Power360 made a detailed table of the World Cup in Qatar. Read the dates, times and results of all matches. To have the PDF file for printing, click here (9 MB). If you prefer the PNG file, click here (group stage) and here (final phase).

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hopes to have record revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The teams qualify through preliminary knockout matches. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) to define who is the coach and which players are “summoned” (in reality, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend the “summons”) .

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.