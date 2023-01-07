Corinthians showed strength and started a 3-1 victory over Fast, this Friday night (6) at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara, for the second round of Group 12 of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. This result left Timão at the top of the standings with six points (three ahead of second place Ferroviária).

Related news:

However, who came out ahead was the Amazonian team. After 9 minutes with the ball rolling, Periquito crossed the area and Claudinho headed in to open the scoring. From then on, the Parque São Jorge team went on the attack, but the reaction came only in the final stage.

At 33′ Higor equalized and a minute later Felipe Augusto took advantage of Fast’s lack of definition to put Corinthians in advantage. With the victory underway, there was still time for Felipe Augusto to score again at 42 minutes.

The day was also a day of victory for Palmeiras, the current champion of the Copinha, the most traditional youth tournament in Brazilian football. At Estádio Anísio Haddad, in São José do Rio Preto, Verdão beat América-SP by 3-1 with goals from Ruan Ribeiro (two) and Yan. Lucas cashed in a penalty kick.

We remain at the top of the table! ☝️ Sextou with another victory for the #CriasDaAcademia at @Copinha! Palmeiras 3×1 America-SP

⚽️ Ruan Ribeiro (2) and Ian#AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/Ou3GSE4tYU — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) January 7, 2023

The result left Palmeiras with six points in Group 3 and needing a draw in the last round to advance to the next stage.

Other results:

Mirassol 2 x 0 Inter Minas-MG

Catanduva 0 x 0 Ceilândia-DF

Ferroviária-SP 0 x 1 Zumbi-AL

Union ABC-MS 1 x 1 Chapecoense

America-RN 1 x 1 Avai