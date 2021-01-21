Print

The history of the Copa del Rey is full of stories like the ones that will be lived tonight in the Municipal of Cornellà (21:00 DAZN). Stories in which a modest of Second B challenge a giant who plays the Champions League, but that will only go down in history if David knocks Goliath down. The Cup, and more in its current format, is defined by a constant struggle between the feat and the crisis. Gesta for him Cornellà in case of repeating the feat performed against the Atlético de Madrid and crisis because if the tie is not passed, the Barça will manage to lose two titles in four days. On Sunday he failed in his attempt to go for the Super Cup and now a game is being played to continue in the Cup on artificial turf against a rival who has already liquidated the leader of LaLiga (follow the meeting live on As.com).

This artificial grass has crumbs, because Koeman was very clear in his assessment of the field of play that will host the game. In a strange and quite incoherent outburst, the Barcelona coach said in the preview that on the one hand “you cannot make excuses” while claiming that “artificial grass is not football.”

Koeman is aware that Barça is playing a card in a competition that is the only one that Koeman has won in Spain. After falling before him Athletic, the Cup appears as the best argument to overcome morale and move forward in a competition in which there are reasonable chances of winning.

In Cornellà they live the game with the security of those who have nothing to lose. It is that team that has already defeated a great like Atlético and that knows how to play its cards. Against the team Simeone he never lost order and always knew what he had to do. For Cornellà this match is nothing like the one they played against him Barcelona B (and lost) in his competition. It is the opportunity to achieve a feat while for Barça it is the door to a crisis after the failure of the Super Cup.