The Sampdoria started off twice, with Léris and Lammers, but were caught up by the Grigiorossi with goals from Ghiglione and Lochoshvili, before a final flicker from Sernicola

Cremonese re-emerges from the abyss thanks to the decisive goal by Sernicola in the 50th minute of the second half, hits their first away victory in the league and thus overtakes Sampdoria who return to the bottom step of the standings and see salvation now very far away, with Spezia fourth from last eleven points behind. Too many, probably, to still hope to stay in Serie A, in an environment that has to deal with a thousand problems, on and off the pitch. A crazy match, with Ghiglione first responding to Lèris’ goal in the first half. And Lochoshvili who in the end signed the provisional 2-2 after Lammers’ second advantage for the Sampdoria. Up to the incredible epilogue, with Felix’s post and in the same action Sernicola’s magical left foot. It ends 2-3. Stankovic had bet again on the hard core of his squad, with the return of Nuytinck in defence, Gabbiadini as lone striker and the Leris-Cuisance duo behind him while Ballardini, forced to deal with many absences and the three days ago, he had revolutionized Cremonese, both with respect to the team on the field in the Italian cup (Bianchetti, Castagnetti, Meité and Tsadjout remain), but also to the eleven beaten a week ago by Atalanta. See also Napoli, positive signs for Osimhen's stay: Arsenal looks elsewhere and there is the time factor

BOTTLE AND ANSWER — The blucerchiati were more proactive at the start, Léris had a good chance in the 7th minute, but Carnesecchi blocked him on the ground: Buonaiuto replied, for Ravaglia. Cremonese went in flames, but Sampdoria couldn’t get distracted: Tsadjout’s header (13′) went wide, thanks to an incorrect defensive reading by Amione. But just when the blucerchiati seem to lose strength and Ballardini’s men raise their center of gravity, Augello’s overlap on the left gives Léris a perfect cross which the winger heads into the net, favored by Quagliata’s position error . The advantage gives impetus to Sampdoria, who however are unable to exploit it. Zanoli’s slalom still finds Carnesecchi ready to make a save and from then on Cremonese gets up again, disengaging from the median in turn Meitè and Buonaiuto whose insertions open up space for the guests. This is how the equal guest was born in the 35th minute: Tsadjout (35′) triggers Quagliata who puts a poisonous ball into the area on the opposite post. Ghiglione hits well, jumping Augello and overtaking Ravaglia. Blucerchiati inattentive, it is the 1-1 that rekindles the hopes of the Lombards. See also Santa Fe accounts to qualify for the final

LET’S TRY IT — In the second half Stankovic replaced Cuisance with Lammers, switched to a 4-4-2, but Sampdoria didn’t turn on. Dessers (3′) tries for the second goal with a dangerous diagonal shot from the left, but the shot is oversized. Meité (7′) blocks Augello at the moment of the shot, then Carnesecchi performs a masterpiece by closing the door on Djuricic (8′) when he is about to hit the net. This brings us to the episode disputed by Sampdoria (13′): Djuricic falls to the ground in the away area, but Buonaiuto anticipates him by a hair’s breadth, it’s not a penalty. The blucerchiati insisted and in the 21st minute Sampdoria unlocked it, with the first goal from Lammers, served perfectly by Augello from the left, but Lochoshvili got the timing wrong. Ballardini then moved on to defense with four and five minutes to go, after the long stop due to Ciofani’s injury, Dessers anticipated Amione and Lokoshvili with the chest, pranking Nuytinck and scoring. Over here? Not at all, because there is still room for the magic of the Cremonese full-back. The ending is a mess. Stankovic destroyed, like the whole team. Ballardini, who had lost only once in twelve matches with Samp in his career, confirms the favorable tradition: there is still hope for his Cremonese. See also Barcelona vs. Almería, Piqué's goodbye, LIVE, minute by minute

April 8, 2023 (change April 8, 2023 | 20:54)

