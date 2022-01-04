New York, charges of harassment of former Governor Andrew Cuomo against Brittany Commisso fall

The charges fall on Andrew Cuomo. The district attorney of Albany County has announced it will drop the criminal charge against the former governor of New York Andrew Cuomo to have “touched by force“his assistant in 2020, Brittany Commisso. The decision of David Soares she arrived three days before the former Democratic governor appeared in court.

While having defined the alleged victim as “cooperative and credible”, the attorney stated that “after looking at all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot continue the process“. Cuomo he resigned in August due to the allegations of sexual harassment by several women.