From: Patrick Mayer

With their counter-offensive in the south, the Ukrainian armed forces are stuck in the Russian minefields. Nevertheless, an expert believes a breakthrough is possible.

Zaporizhia – It is about five kilometers wide land, without hills, easily visible to scouts. In the Ukraine war, Kiev’s troops are stuck on a narrow stretch of front between the villages of Robotyne and Verbove in southern Zaporizhia Oblast.

Ukraine counteroffensive: minefields slow down Kiev’s troops in the south

In this area, south of the small town of Orikhiv, the Ukrainians are said to have driven into Russian traps with tanks supplied by the West. More specifically, they got stuck in densely stacked and treacherous minefields.

This should show videos that have been shared thousands of times on social networks. A video shows how Ukrainians drive into such a mine with a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle. The military vehicle then loses its chains and is no longer roadworthy.

Ukraine counteroffensive: The Russians are causing problems in Zaporizhia Oblast

Precisely because of these minefields, the Ukrainian counter-offensive south-east of Zaporizhia faltered, while further west, in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian forces, thanks to their engineers, established a bridgehead.

In the Zaporizhia Oblast, the Ukrainian army lost several western tanks in a single advance. Seen here are abandoned Bradley armored personnel carriers that appear to have run into mines. © IMAGO/Russian Defense Ministry

According to the New York Times (NYT) For this reason, up to 20 percent of the tanks (vehicles) delivered to the front were damaged or destroyed in the first two weeks of the counter-offensive. That is why Ukraine changed its tactics in July. That describes the often-cited military expert Gustav Gressel.

Offensive against Russian army: Ukrainians are making slow progress in the south

“In the first week they tried to surprise the Russians with rapid mechanized penetrations. That didn’t work, mostly stopped by Russian attack helicopters. After that, people started slowly clearing mines and preparing for assaults almost as they did in the First World War,” the Senior Policy Fellow at the think tank European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) told dem daily mirror. First, positions are broken into with the infantry, and then the tanks try to break through, the Austrian described: “With the new tactics, you only ever get very small terrain, because more artillery preparation is necessary than usual.”

So far, the Ukrainians have only traveled about eight of the almost 100 kilometers planned to reach the Sea of ​​Azov and thus split the Russian army in two, the newspaper writes NYT. Namely, according to several experts, between the Ukrainian “resistance nest” Melitopol on the coast and the small town of Tokmak, which has been developed into a veritable Russian fortress.

“Mining is a huge problem because it severely limits the Ukrainians’ capabilities. If I find mine alleys, I can only launch very small-scale attacks there. The Ukrainians knew that these mine belts existed, but thought they were pushing into open terrain behind them,” Gressel explained daily mirror on Moscow’s tactics: “However, due to the slower counter-offensive, the Russians are already starting to mine there again.”

Russian mine belt: expert nevertheless believes in Ukrainian breakthrough in the south

Still, Gressel believes in a possible Ukrainian breakthrough right here. “In some places on the front line, the breakthrough could happen soon. The problem is that a phase that should last a few weeks will last two months, probably until the end of July,” he said. Greater progress and a war of movement can therefore only be expected in August and September.

With the help of additional mine clearance equipment? While Kiev currently also has to resort to old Soviet tanks, as shown in the Twitter video above? In an interview with the Washington Post (WP) more demanded from the M58 Mine Clearing Line Charge (MICLIC) systems delivered to Ukraine. “We need a lot of them,” Zalushnyj was quoted as saying.

Russian army minefields: Ukrainian soldiers have to crawl over open terrain

For classification: With the MICLIC system, a small rocket is fired from a chain trailer with an explosive charge more than 100 meters long. The line charge, which looks like a catapulted rope, has C4 explosives on every meter that will detonate on impact with ground mines. In this way, an aisle of 100 by eight meters can be cleared that is free of mines. The use of the MICLIC was documented on Twitter around Bakhmut, where the Ukrainian army is making much better progress.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba recently referred to the minefields. Soldiers sometimes crawled 200 to 300 meters through a minefield for hours to clear it, Kuleba explained to the daily newspapers Picture and World as well as the website political. Have they found a mine-free way soon? (pm)