Cunha wanted to say goodbye to the Atlético de Madrid fans in an Instagram post when announcing his departure to Wolverhampton. The Brazilian striker will leave upon payment of 50 million euros, after a year and a half at the rojiblanco club in which much more was expected of the player.
Cunha has scored 7 goals in 54 games, and although last season he had more minutes, this had been in the background and he hardly played. This led him to finally stay out of the World Cup, something that probably affected his relationship with Cholo Simeone, who he seems to remember in the Instagram post, as many have interpreted from his words.
Cunha wrote the following message: “There are those who are in charge because at some point it was very important, they have their hierarchies and there are those who make the decisions and then you also have to make yours.” With these words, it can clearly be interpreted that the Brazilian did not like the decision to transfer him, and he seems to accuse Simeone of having had a lot of weight in the decision to leave him.
With this post, we can think that Cunha would not have handled his substitution well and that Simeone would have made the cross for him, but the Brazilian has not shown anything to say something like that. The truth is that the striker has not fit in with the team and has not lived up to a team that aspires to fight for all the titles. Now he will be able to continue growing in the Wolves, a less demanding team and in a league that could come in handy.
