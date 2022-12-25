The exit from Atletico Madrid of the Brazilian is official. The Portuguese will follow him shortly, the basis of the negotiation: onerous loan, without redemption
The loan transfer to Wolverhampton, bottom of the Premier League table, of Atletico Madrid’s Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha is official. The 23-year-old Brazilian had arrived in Spain in 2021 from Hertha Berlin for 26 million euros, but he didn’t impress Diego Simeone also because after seven goals last season, in the current one he has never scored in 17 appearances. His departure is definitive, because the agreement provides for the obligation to buy.
Portuguese Joao Felix is also leaving for England from Atletico Madrid, but only on a simple loan – and onerous, we are talking about 18 million for six months -, because the Madrid club intends to collect at least 100 million from a possible sale of the strong striker, a sum that at this point of the season very few are willing to pay.
