Former Speaker of the House criticizes deputy for giving up candidacy to work on the mayor’s campaign among evangelicals

Former Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha called on this Monday (1st July 2024) the federal deputy Paula’s Otoni (MBD-RJ) of “caricature of a politician”. The statement comes after the congressman gave up running for Mayor of Rio and declared support for the mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD), who is seeking re-election.

“This deputy Otoni really is a caricature of a politician, without respecting principles and changing his position according to his momentary convenience. He just forgets that his words are recorded and available to everyone.” he said Cunha on his X profile (ex-Twitter).

The former congressman also shared an excerpt from an interview with Otoni in which the congressman compares Paes to Zé Pelintra, an entity of African-based religions. The congressman coordinates the mayor’s campaign among evangelicals.

“Eduardo is not a Freixo who does not enter the Church. Eduardo goes up to the pulpit, cries, receives anointing. My bishop has affection, gratitude for him. He works within the church with much greater ease than anyone else. He is a good scoundrel. He leaves there and goes to Portela, goes to his little macumbinha, gets his little dispatch. He is the good scoundrel, he is Zé Pelintra in person”, Otoni stated on record.

The former president of the Lower House’s criticism also involves his attendance at the centennial event of the Assembly of God in Brazil on Saturday (June 29). On that occasion, he was booed. According to Cunha, the gesture was carried out by allies of the mayor.

On Monday (July 1st), Otoni defended Paes in an interview with Power Agenda. “To blame the mayor for what happened is to be unclear about the truth or to try to disguise the truth. Evangelicals are orderly, but with a keen critical sense.”he declared.