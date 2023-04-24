Avalanche in the Cuneo area, several people swept away. Relief in action

There is no peace for the mountain. After the recent tragedies that took place in Valle d’Aostayet another avalanche hit above Pontechianalein the province of Wedge, overwhelming people, the number of which is currently unknown. On the spot is going the Alpine rescue. For now, the operators are flying over the Andreotti bivouac area by helicopter on the south face of the Monviso, where this morning an avalanche broke off that would have involved some people. The strong wind at high altitude hinders searches, which were initially concentrated in the Pontechianale area, in the Varaita Valley. Since the news agency learns Take actionin the night just passed the area was affected by a disturbance.



