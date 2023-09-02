Cuneo, sexist stickers at the children’s party: the complaint of the parents

Sexist stickers at the village fair. Storm over the Borgo Macra party organized last August 25 in Racconigi, in the province of Cuneo. The writings on the stickers distributed to the kids, which immediately went viral, caused discussion. Messages such as “Escile”, “Sculacciami”, “Tie me up”, “Lock me up” have sparked protests from parents and residents, prompting the municipality to distance itself from the initiative.

The managers of Radio Gran Paradiso, which distributed them, said they were “sorry” for what happened. “These stickers were distributed late on the assumption that there were no more minors unaccompanied by their parents. We apologize for having offended the sensitivity of some people”, the message of the broadcaster who promised not to use the stickers anymore “of which we have already removed photos and videos on our social channels”.