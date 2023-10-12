Cuneo prison, inmates transported to a room and beaten. The complaints are filed

A new scandal overwhelms a prisonthis time it’s about the Cerialdo of Cuneo. As many as 23 police officers have been accused of torturing detainees. They would have accomplished punitive raids, kicks and punches. According to the accusation, the group was led – we read in La Stampa – by the head of agents. There are sixteen people under investigation for this violence, mainly: off-duty policemen, some in civilian clothes. Giovanni was also there to support the expedition, according to the reconstruction of the deputy prosecutor of Cuneo Viviani51 years old, born in Grosseto but resident in the Cuneo area, inspector and manager of a section of the “Gesso” pavilion which houses the so-called common prisoners to differentiate them from those in “41 bis”. AND the top figure who stands out among the names of the suspects protagonists of what appears to have been a nocturnal reprisal. With him appear those who kept the doors of other cells closed, those who physically transported the inmates to a room near the infirmary, those who immobilized them while others beat them.

Everything would have been born – continues La Stampa – from the desire for punishment for the protest that four prisoners of Pakistani origin had implemented in the afternoon to ensure that the compatriot in the neighboring cell was visited, being in severe pain. In the reconstruction Viviani, together with his colleagues, would have entered the cell kicking, punching as well as uttering insults and threats. It would always be him who, when the scene moved near the infirmary, would have interrupted the doctor’s visit in progress on duty to say that the five Pakistanis, including the one who was already ill before, were not to be visited before being placed in isolation “because everyone is fine”.

