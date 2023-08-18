Montaldo Mondovì double homicide, Sacha Chang tracked down and arrested

Sacha Chang, the 21-year-old Dutch boy, was arrested by the carabinieriwanted after the murder of his father and a family friend in Montaldo di Mondovì, in the province of Cuneo.

The young man, with mental problems, had fled on foot on August 16 in the woods of the area after the double crime. One hundred carabinieri, a helicopter and the dog unit participated in the searches, which went on unabated.

Read also: Group sexual violence: 7 young people arrested in Palermo

The 21-year-old was on holiday in Italy with his father at a friend’s house when he grabbed a knife, killing first his parent and then his friend, then disappearing into the woods where he was identified and arrested this morning.

Cuneo, over 200 carabinieri on the field in the 48-hour search for the 21-year-old

A was fielded Massive device to track the 21-year-old Dutchand wanted for the double homicide in Mondovì, in the province of Cuneo: overall, in the space of 48 hours, they were employed over 200 carabinieri. That’s what the provincial commander of the Carabinieri of Cuneo, Joseph Carubia, at the press conference.

Subscribe to the newsletter

