Cows exterminated by sorghum, which became toxic due to drought

TO Bosco summed upin the province of Cuneo, 50 cows die from poisoning since sorghum, a cereal usually used for feeding cattle. Due to the drought, however, sorghum has developed toxic substances, exterminating almost a third of the herd belonging to theGiacomino Olivero farm. 50 cows (all pregnant) out of a total of 160, started gasping shortly after ingesting the sorghum and died. The intervention of the farm veterinarian and that of ASL Cuneo 2, who administered a drip of medicine, made it possible to save another 30 cows showing similar symptoms.

The drought that makes cereals toxic: the scientific explanation

The explanation provided by the zooprophylactic institute concerns the drought that has been affecting a large part of Northern Italy in recent weeks. Following the prolonged absence of rain, some types of sorghum (especially young ones) can develop toxic substances such ashydrogen cyanide, lethal for coils and for all ruminants. “Farmers know that sorghum and corn, under water stress, can produce toxins: those who raise dairy cows know this well. However, no one expected such a serious outcome ”, commented Elia Dalmasso, president of Ara Piemonte and Liguria, an association that brings together about 6,300 companies.

Subscribe to the newsletter

